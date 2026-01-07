Mizo language learning centre to be set up at Kamalanagar in Mizoram

A Mizo language learning centre will be established at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), in Lawngtlai district of south Mizoram, an official said.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by officials of the District School Education Board, headmasters, and representatives of the Mizoram Chakma Students’ Union (MCSU). Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator from the Tuichawng constituency and CADC member Rasik Mohan Chakma was also present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Chakma highlighted the growing importance of having a working knowledge of the Mizo language for candidates aspiring for government jobs in the state. He said proficiency in the language has become increasingly essential, particularly as the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducts mandatory Mizo language proficiency tests for recruitment.

Chakma announced that he would contribute funds from his MLA quota for the establishment of the centre at Kamalanagar, also known as Chawngte. The centre will focus on preparing candidates for the Mizo language proficiency examinations conducted by the MPSC.

According to officials, the initiative will be implemented through coordinated efforts involving the MLA, the CADC authorities, and the MCSU. While the MCSU (Central) will manage the day-to-day functioning of the learning centre, the CADC education department will provide necessary logistical support.

The proposed centre is expected to benefit Chakma youth and other aspirants in the region by improving their language skills and enhancing their prospects in state government recruitment.