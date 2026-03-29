Mizo lifter Isak Malsawmtluanga turns personal tragedy into Khelo India Tribal Games gold

Personal loss and injury setbacks did little to stop 18-year-old Isak Malsawmtluanga from Mizoram, who clinched the men’s 60kg gold medal at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 in Raipur.

Isak lifted a total of 235kg to secure the top spot, overcoming a difficult start in the snatch to produce a decisive performance in the clean and jerk. Battling a back issue in the lead-up to the event, he entered the competition against medical advice but delivered when it mattered.

His victory marks a significant milestone in a journey shaped by hardship. Isak lost his father, Heming Malsawmtluanga, in a road accident in 2018, the same year he began training in weightlifting. The loss forced him to consider giving up the sport to support his family.

“At that time, my childhood coach Soma motivated me a lot and asked me to continue weightlifting,” he said.

His career began to take shape with a silver medal at the Youth National Championships in Himachal Pradesh in 2024. However, the same year brought another setback when his mother was diagnosed with cancer. The illness placed severe emotional and financial strain on the family.

Following her death later that year, Isak struggled to cope. “Losing both my parents broke me completely from the inside,” he said. “I had almost decided that I would quit weightlifting.”

Support from his uncle and aunt proved crucial. The couple, who work at a small restaurant in Aizawl, took him in and ensured he could continue both his education and training. His uncle has since been a constant presence at competitions.

Since 2024, Isak has been training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Imphal while pursuing Class 12 through open schooling in Aizawl. His performances steadily improved, earning a silver at a junior event in Modinagar in 2025 and a bronze at the National Weightlifting Championships later that year.

Even in Raipur, challenges persisted. A back injury during training nearly ruled him out, but he chose to compete.

“My uncle always travels with me for competitions since my father passed away,” he said. “As soon as I won the medal, he lifted me in his arms. At that moment, I realised how happy he was.”

The gold medal stands as both a sporting achievement and a testament to resilience, with family support and coaching playing a central role in keeping his career on track.