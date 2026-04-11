Mizo National Front alleges Mizoram government planning to shift state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on April 11, alleged that the Lalduhoma-led government is planning to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl, sparking a fresh political controversy in Mizoram.

Addressing a rally ahead of the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections, MNF youth wing president and MLA Robert Romawia Royte claimed that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had expressed his desire to relocate the seat of power and had already sought funds for the proposed transition.

“This move should require consultation with civil society organisations and the churches. It is nothing short of an insult to the residents of Aizawl,” Royte said, criticising the alleged plan.

Royte further alleged that Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) president Lalliansawta had indicated an intention to relocate the state assembly building to a rural area. He also claimed that ZPM MLA Lalmuanpuia Punte had stated in the assembly that he did not favour further development or expansion in Aizawl.

The MNF leader argued that such attempts to downgrade Aizawl’s status demonstrate that the ZPM is not fit to govern the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, where elections are due.

However, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has earlier dismissed speculation regarding the relocation of the state capital. Clarifying the government’s position, he stated that the administration is working on establishing a ‘peace city’ (Muanna Khawpui) in Thenzawl, located in Serchhip district, as part of a broader plan to decongest Aizawl.

According to the Chief Minister, the proposed city is envisioned to accommodate approximately 10 to 15 lakh people and is aimed at promoting balanced regional development rather than replacing Aizawl as the state capital.

The issue has since triggered political debate in the state, with the ruling ZPM and the opposition MNF offering contrasting narratives on the government’s developmental vision.