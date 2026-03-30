Mizo National Front confident ahead of Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections 2026

The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday, March 30, expressed confidence about its prospects in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, scheduled to be held on April 21.

Speaking at the party’s manifesto release programme, MNF MLA R Lalthangliana said the party will contest all 19 seats of the civic body with carefully selected candidates. The manifesto was formally released by MNF president and former chief minister Zoramthanga.

Lalthangliana criticised the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), alleging that it delayed the civic polls due to lack of preparedness. He also termed recent road repair works in the city as “cosmetic,” accusing the government of utilising tax revenues without delivering substantial development.

He further claimed that the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS) introduced by the ZPM government was largely based on a model conceptualised by the MNF with minor changes.

A total of 68 candidates, including 28 women, are in the fray for the 19 wards. While MNF, ZPM, and Congress have fielded candidates in all seats, the BJP has nominated 11 candidates.

According to State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana, no nominations were withdrawn. Over 2.37 lakh voters, including around 1.28 lakh women, are eligible to vote, with six wards reserved for women. Counting of votes will take place on April 27.