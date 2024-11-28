VL. Krosehnehzova, the General Secretary of Mizo National Front’s Media & Publicity Department on Thursday issued a statement demanding the resignation of Manipur CM N. Biren Singh accusing him of inaction and misuse of power.

Krosehnehzova's statement highlighted that the Mizo National Front demands immediate and resolute action to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which they allege is exacerbated by the catastrophic failure of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s government. The statement affirms that the suffering inflicted upon the Zofate brethren due to ethnic conflict has reached intolerable levels.

The Mizo National Front commended the fearless representation of Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena for raising this issue with courage in Parliamentary debates, thereby amplifying the voice of the Zofate community and advocating for justice.

The party also commended the contributions of churches, voluntary groups, and student unions in Mizoram in aiding and supporting IDPs from Manipur; which they affirmed embody the spirit of humanity and the unyielding bond of the Zofa community.



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The statement mentioned, “Chief Minister Biren Singh’s inaction and misuse of power have only worsened the situation, making his continuation in office both untenable and shameful. His leadership has not only failed to resolve the crisis but has also perpetuated the suffering of innocent people. We demand that Chief Minister Biren Singh step down immediately. Furthermore, the Central Government must take urgent, decisive action to end this crisis once and for all, ensuring that the people of Manipur reclaim their democratic rights and dignity.”

“Under Biren Singh’s administration, as of 22 November 2024, the violence has claimed 219 lives of our ethnic kin, destroyed nearly 360 churches, and left countless others injured. Over 7,000 homes have been burnt, and 200 villages reduced to ashes. More than 41,425 individuals are displaced and forced to live as refugees within their own country. Such atrocities demand not just leadership but an unrelenting pursuit of justice and restoration.”

Kroshnehzova’s statement also mentioned that in a nation celebrated as the world’s largest democracy, the continued erosion of human rights and attacks on religious sanctuaries betray the foundational values of justice and secularism; and that an elected government would stand idle amidst such suffering is an affront to democracy and a global embarrassment.

It further stated, “The plight of our fellow Zofate weighs heavily on our collective conscience. The MNF government, under Chief Minister Zoramthanga, had shown exemplary leadership in extending substantial assistance to the displaced. Refugees from Manipur, Myanmar, and Bangladesh have been provided with food, shelter, and education. Even now, MNF leaders and MLAs have travelled to Manipur, offering direct support to our affected kin.”

The Statement continued, “We call on all Zofate to unite and safeguard the lives and livelihoods of our people. This is a time for resilience, compassion, and unwavering solidarity. We urge the people of Mizoram to continue their efforts, both individually and through organisations, to extend their support with renewed vigour.”

Furthermore, the MNF through their statement urges the Mizoram government to continue its support for the displaced and to fulfil their promises with integrity and patriotism. They also stated their full support for any initiative by the Mizoram government that prioritizes the welfare and well-being of Zofate across the region.