The Mizo National Front (MNF) General Secretary Er K Sawmvela, who is also the former PWD Engineer-in-Chief, on September 24 criticised the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, stating that the current dilapidated condition of National Highway 306/6 between Kawnpui and Khamrang is due to negligence.

During a press conference held on Tuesday, K Sawmvela said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma's remarks on the road damage between Kawnpui and Khamrang were regrettable, further accusing him of giving statements without consulting the officers of the concerned department.

The MNF general secretary stated that the CM had claimed that all roads in the state would be repaired under the ZPM government when he was the opposition leadeR. He added that after nine months in power, it is the people who will have the answers regarding the condition of the roads in Mizoram.

Furthermore, Sawmvela also added that Kawnpui-Khamrang (Km.118-133) road is an EPC mode contract at the request of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRT&H). He said that the contract agreement has been carried out in accordance with EPC procedures and that the PWD has not violated the law.

He also claimed that the state PWD does not change the contract documents at its discretion but uses the standard documents of MoRT&H, affirmin that the agreement is not signed by PWD officers for the benefit of the contractor or for profit.

Sawmvela informed that the defect liability and maintenance periods in the EPC mode of contract are 10 years, 5 years, and 3 years, depending on the job. He added that the Central Government has fixed the amount for the maintenance fund: 5 percent for 10 years, 2.5 percent for 5 years, and 1 percent for 3 years.

He also added that the Kawnpui-Khamrang road is not an original work but a periodic renewal; therefore, the defect liability period is 3 years, rather than the 5 years stated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Furthermore, he added that the contractor of the road Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Pvt. Ltd was not terminated by force, but in accordance with the contract agreement with the approval of MoRT&H officials - the contractor’s maintenance was foreclosed; and his security deposit of Rs 35.37 lakhs was transferred to PWD.