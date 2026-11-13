Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), has threatened legal action against those accusing its previous government of distributing land in areas formerly occupied by the Assam Rifles in central Aizawl to private individuals.

The warning comes amid a controversy over land settlement certificates (LSCs) allegedly issued in areas previously held by the paramilitary force. The issue gained traction after retired Assam Rifles officer Major Babie Lalduhsangi claimed in a recent interview with a YouTuber that more than 60 LSCs existed in these areas.

Lalduhsangi also alleged that Lammual ground had been divided into four land settlement certificates issued in the names of private individuals before the land was handed over to the state government.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, senior MNF leader and former revenue minister Lalruatkima rejected the allegations and said the party would move court if those making the claims failed to apologise and issue a public clarification.

He alleged that a political party was using the retired officer to malign the MNF and its previous government.

Lalruatkima said the MNF government had taken steps to prevent private individuals from acquiring land previously held by the Assam Rifles. He cited the Mizoram (Restriction on Use of Transferred Land) Act, 2002, which was enacted to restrict the transfer and use of such land.

He further said the MNF cabinet, at a meeting on March 8, 2019, had decided to cancel existing land settlement certificates within the Assam Rifles areas and subsequently pursued the matter.

Disputing the claim that more than 60 LSCs existed, Lalruatkima said records showed 54 certificates. Of these, four land leases had been allotted for public purposes, including a village council court, a Public Health Engineering facility and a primary school.

The former minister also outlined the MNF government's role in negotiations for relocating the Assam Rifles from central Aizawl. He said the previous government had prepared a draft memorandum of agreement on December 17, 2019, and submitted it to the force's 23 Sector headquarters.

He said the negotiations involved several issues that needed to be resolved to protect the interests of the state and its residents. He also referred to three cases pending in courts involving LSC holders and the Central Young Mizo Association.

The Assam Rifles had occupied several locations in the heart of Aizawl, including Zodin Square, Lammual, Khatla near Lok Bhavan, Babutlang and Chite.

The relocation followed an agreement between the paramilitary force and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, in October 2024. On March 15, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended an event marking the relocation of the Assam Rifles establishments to Zokhawsang on the eastern outskirts of Aizawl.

However, the force continues to occupy its sector headquarters in Khatla and the deputy inspector general's residence at Tuikhuahtlang, near Lok Bhavan.

Reiterating that shifting the Assam Rifles from central Aizawl had been a longstanding priority of the MNF, Lalruatkima maintained that no individual land settlement certificates were issued within the force's occupied areas during the party's tenure.

He urged political parties to avoid using individuals to further political interests and exercise caution while making statements on the sensitive land issue.

Lalruatkima also challenged Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Lalduhsangi to publicly disclose the names of the four individuals allegedly holding land settlement certificates for Lammual ground.