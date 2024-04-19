Tragedy struck the election duties in Mizoram as Lalrinpuia (28), a personnel from the Second Battalion of the Indian Reserve Battalion stationed at Vangchhia for the 2024 MP Election duty passed away in his sleep.

Lalrinpuia, a resident of Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl District, was deployed at Vangchhia Primary School for election duties. The unfortunate incident occurred at 5 a.m. this morning when fellow polling officials attempted to wake him only to discover him deceased in his bed.

The sudden demise of Lalrinpuia has sent shockwaves through the election administration and the local community alike. As per initial reports, there were no prior indications of any health issues or concerns regarding Lalrinpuia's well-being.

Authorities are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding Lalrinpuia's untimely death, with efforts underway to ascertain the cause of his sudden passing.