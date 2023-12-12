In a unified stance against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) General Headquarters, based in Aizawl, observed a 'Black Day' on December 12. This solemn event, joined by various student organizations across the northeast, was held in response to the recent passage of the CAB in the Rajya Sabha.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), heeded the call of the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) to observe this symbolic day. The NESO has been at the forefront of vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which gained approval in the Rajya Sabha on December 11.

The contentious bill, which has sparked widespread debate and protest across the country, proposes amendments to the citizenship criteria, stirring concerns among various communities, especially in the northeastern states. The North East Students' Organisation, an umbrella body representing student groups from the region, has consistently voiced its opposition to the bill.