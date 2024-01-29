Mizoram's student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has called for the immediate termination of Teresa Nungthujam's PhD programme at Mizoram University. The request comes following serious allegations of her involvement in fundraising for bullets aimed at harming community in Manipur.

A formal letter dated January 29, 2024, addressed to the Registrar of Mizoram University, highlighted the pressing concerns surrounding Teresa Nungthujam's actions. The letter, signed by C. Lalhmingsanga, Assistant General Secretary of Mizo Zirlai Pawl, expressed deep distress over the alleged collection of Rs. 20,000 for the procurement of bullets.

"I am writing to bring to your kind attention a matter of utmost concern regarding Teresa Ningthujam, a student enrolled in the PhD programme at Mizoram University," the letter states. The document accuses Teresa of engaging in activities that are not only morally reprehensible but also contradict the principles of humanity and academic integrity.

The letter states the severity of the allegations and urges the university to take swift and decisive action to terminate Teresa's enrollment in the PhD programme. As Teresa's supervisor acknowledges the gravity of the situation, it is stressed that such actions could have implications for both her academic pursuits and the reputation of Mizoram University.

C. Lalhmingsanga, in his role as the Assistant General Secretary of MZP underlined the importance of upholding the values of peace, respect for human life, and academic excellence that Mizoram University stands for. The letter states, "By taking decisive action in this matter, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive, and ethical learning environment for all students."