The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the largest student apex body in Mizoram, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Vaivakawn Police Station, condemning the actions of Teresa Ningthoujam, a Ph.D. scholar at Mizoram University. The FIR comes in the wake of a viral video where Teresa was allegedly seen encouraging the donation of funds to procure ammunition for the purpose of causing harm to a particular community in Manipur.

In response to this alarming incident, MZP has also formally requested the Registrar of Mizoram University to cancel Teresa Ningthoujam's research program. The move has stirred significant reactions from various associations under Mizoram University, leading to a joint statement by five key groups: Mizoram University Students' Council (MZUSC), Mizoram University Research Scholars' Association (MURSA), Mizoram University Alumni Association (MIZUAA), Mizoram University Teachers' Associations (MIZUTA), and Mizoram University Non-Teaching Employees' Association (MUNTSA).

The joint statement expressed the collective concern of these associations regarding the actions of Ms. Teresa Ningthoujam, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining peace and harmony among different communities and ethnic groups within Mizoram University. Despite their previous efforts, the associations expressed deep dismay over the alleged involvement of the Ph.D. scholar in fundraising activities for the Arambai Tenggol, potentially jeopardizing the peaceful coexistence of diverse tribal ethnic groups within the university campus.

Strongly condemning such unethical conduct, the associations have vowed to prevent the recurrence of any incident that might incite communal tension within the university. They pledged continued efforts to ensure peace at Mizoram University and called for similar harmony in educational institutions nationwide.

The Students' Union of Manipur University responded to the situation, acknowledging the demand by MZP for the termination of Teresa Ningthoujam's Ph.D. program at Mizoram University. However, the union cautioned against taking drastic measures that could impact the academic and personal careers of individuals. They stressed the importance of maintaining peace, respecting human life, and upholding academic excellence.

The Manipur University Students' Union called on all stakeholders, including Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Mizoram University authorities, to refrain from irrational actions targeting academic institutions. They issued a stern warning about potential severe consequences if the Ph.D. program of Teresa Ningthoujam is terminated, urging a careful and measured approach to address the complex situation.