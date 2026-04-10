Mizo student body Zirlai Pawl calls for stricter ILP enforcement in Mizoram

Mizoram’s prominent student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has called for stricter enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, citing growing concerns over the alleged increase in entry of non-locals without valid permits.

The demand was a key resolution adopted during the MZP’s federal council meeting, the organisation’s highest decision-making body, held in Aizawl on Friday, MZP general secretary Lalhmingsanga Chhangte said.

According to the organisation, the council unanimously resolved to urge the state government to strengthen and modernise the ILP system to curb the illegal influx of non-tribal people into the state.

Addressing the meeting, MZP president C Lalremruata said that safeguarding the ILP system is crucial for protecting the identity, security and future of the indigenous people of Mizoram. He expressed concern over the recent rise in alleged unauthorised entry of outsiders, calling it a serious challenge.

Lalremruata also urged MZP leaders across all branches to intensify ground-level monitoring and ensure more effective implementation of the ILP mechanism. He stressed the need for stricter monitoring, improved enforcement and greater public awareness regarding the system.

The MZP also raised concerns over identity-related issues among “Zofa” (ethnic Mizos) living in different parts of the country and abroad. While reaffirming its commitment to unity among all Zofa people, the organisation cautioned against misuse of the Mizo identity for personal gain.

Apart from ILP, the council discussed a range of issues and adopted several resolutions, including urging the government to address the shortage of teachers, promote the Mizo code of ethics (Zo nun zemawi) in educational institutions, and increase the number of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) centres in the state.

The organisation said it will continue to engage with the government to ensure effective implementation of its demands and safeguard the interests of the people.