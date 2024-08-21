The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Wednesday demanded action against those responsible for the assault on two Mizo policemen by Chakma women in Borapansury on August 19, 2024.

The students' body gathered at the residences of Chakma MLAs Prova Chakma and RM Chakma in Aizawl to press their demand.

The MZP called for a case to be filed against the assailants and banned Chakma outdoor activities on Wednesday.

The MZP General Headquarters Executive Committee also requested a Magisterial Inquiry into the incident.

A joint press release from NGOs of the Chakma Autonomous District Council narrated a different version of events, alleging misconduct by the police officers involved.

The NGOs claimed the officers damaged boats and assaulted women, leading to the altercation.



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The joint statement expressed gratitude to higher authorities for their intervention and support.

Further, the MZP General Headquarters Executive Committee meeting today requested the government to file a case against the Chakma assailants of two Mizo policemen at Borapansury village and punish them accordingly. MZP banned Chakma outdoor activities on Wednesday and they called a workshop to check whether the ban on Chakma is being complied with.

The gathering of the MZP at the Legislators’ Home passed the following resolutions:-

1. FIR has been lodged and registered in connection with the Borapansury incident. MZP requests the government to investigate the incident and punish the perpetrators.

2. The Mizoram Government should conduct a Magisterial Inquiry into the assault on its citizens, and the culprits be investigated and punished immediately.

Meanwhile, a joint press release was also issued by various NGOs of the Chakma Autonomous District Council.

Meanwhile, a joint press release was also issued by various NGOs of the Chakma Autonomous District Council. The joint press briefing read:-

"We the undersigned responsible persons of the Borapansury sub-town area take this opportunity to narrate the unbiased story in detail in regards to the disgraceful incident that occurred on August 19 at around 5:00 pm at the sub -town in between Mizoram Police and Chakma Mahila Samiti (Chakma Women's Association).

Dg. Clifford MS Hriatzuala, Officer-in-Charge and Dg. H. Zothansanga, Constable of Borapansury Police Station, who have been looking for a hired Gypsy at Borapansury to go to Kamalanagar, the Headquarter of CADC. Accordingly, they have approached many Gypsy owners but none nodded, citing the inconsistent road condition between Borapansury and Kamalanagar due to the on-going inclement weather and as a protest to repair the poor road conditions. Finding no vehicles, they've decided to approach service boat owners and sought to hire a boat to Chawngte but reportedly the two had offered Rs.10,000/- only to the boat owners in credit. However, the boat owners turned it down as the offered amount does not meet the required expenditure for such long distance travels.

And according to the boat owners, they were deceived by the officers several times before.

As a result, the two police officers got enraged and rushed to the Boat harbour at Thega River in retaliation, thereby drastically damaged least four (4) boats into unserviceable with an estimated value of Rs. 200,000/- (Two lakhs). Observing such transgression from the two intoxicated police officers, wives of the poor boat owners hurried to the spot and tried to thwart them. Surprisingly, these women were attacked, assaulted and even strangled and choked them by their necks. The women someway managed to escape the crime scene and immediately inform the members of Chakma Mahila Samiti, after arrival of their President, who tried to pacify the officers, and on the contrary, they were physically attacked with fist and fury as both of them were in a state of blind drunk.

On learning the crying same, the Young Chakma Association of Borapansury Zone including its subordinate branch officials and VCP of Borapansury -Il hurried to the spot and maintained peace with amicable solution in between Chakma Mahila Samiti and Mizoram Police. The matter was resolved by signing an UNDERTAKING (enclosed herewith) from the Police Officers in presence of NGO leaders and elected public leaders.

It's also noteworthy to mention here that these two police officers are habitual drinkers and have been harassing the public with no valid reason. Therefore, we the undersigned take our strong exception of the misconduct and unlawful acts of Dg. Clifford MS Hriatzuala, Officer-in-Charge and Dg. Zothansanga, Constable of Borapansury Police Station, because of whom the shameful incident occurred and the police-public relationship at Borapansury seemingly deteriorating.

Further, we hereby state that the under signatories hold no responsibility for the social instability that arose on 19* day of August, 2024 in between Mizoram Police and Chakma Mahila Samiti rather, the two officers are held responsible for such shameful act as they failed to maintain law and order but opted to involve themselves in condemnable misconduct.



Last but not the least, we wholeheartedly express our gratitude to SDPO, Chawngte, SP, Lawngtlai and DIG, Southern Range, Mizoram for their constant support and timely intervention to unearth the truth ensuring continuous peace in the peaceful state of India.”