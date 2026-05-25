Mizo students’ body protests re-employment of retired tourism official

Members of Mizoram’s influential student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on May 25 staged a protest outside the office of the state tourism director, demanding the removal of a retired official who was recently re-employed by the government.

The protest followed the Mizoram government’s decision to initially re-engage retired officer Lalrodingi as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Commerce and Industries, Geology and Mining departments and later as OSD to the Chief Minister with effect from May 1 through an order issued on April 24.

However, amid growing opposition, the government later cancelled the order and directed that Lalrodingi would continue only as OSD attached to the MZP.

On Saturday, the MZP had accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of favouritism over the re-employment decision and warned of stronger agitation if the order was not reviewed.

According to reports, the government revised its decision again on May 22 and ordered that Lalrodingi would assume the additional charge of Director of Tourism with immediate effect.

Expressing disappointment over the latest development, MZP president C. Lalremruata alleged that the Chief Minister had earlier assured the organisation during a meeting on May 13 that the government would not re-employ Lalrodingi as tourism director.

He claimed the assurance was expected to be formally communicated through a written commitment.

The MZP stated that it had no objection to Lalrodingi’s appointment as OSD, describing it as a political appointment, but strongly opposed the re-employment of retired officials in government departments, arguing that it blocks promotional opportunities for serving officers and job opportunities for educated unemployed youth.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Lalrinpuii, who previously held the tourism portfolio, defended the government’s decision, stating that Lalrodingi was re-engaged because of her experience and expertise.

She said the retired official, who earlier worked under the North Eastern Council (NEC) in charge of tourism, had played an important role in securing central funds before retirement and remained an efficient administrator.