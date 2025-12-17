Mizo students lag in national exams despite full literacy: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on December 17 expressed concern that Mizo students are falling behind Scheduled Tribe students from other states in clearing national-level competitive examinations, even as the state has achieved full literacy.

Speaking at the inauguration of a winter-cum-cultural festival at Serchhip Government College, Lalduhoma said poor performance in central competitive exams has led to unfilled reserved posts, denying local youth opportunities in government services. He identified lack of motivation, determination and perseverance as key challenges facing present-day students.

The chief minister said that although Mizoram was declared the country’s first fully literate state in May, the achievement has not translated into success at the national level. “We are far behind other Scheduled Tribe students, particularly in central competitive examinations. Many posts remain vacant because eligible candidates are not coming forward or qualifying,” he said.

Lalduhoma also outlined steps being taken to strengthen higher education in the state. He said a Mizoram State University would be established soon, and classes at the Mizoram Engineering College in Lunglei are expected to begin next year.

On employment, the chief minister said the current government has generated thousands of jobs, with recruitment strictly based on merit and qualifications. He added that farmers remain a priority, with minimum support prices provided for five cash crops.

Highlighting economic initiatives, Lalduhoma said the government is offering project-based, interest-free loans under the flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ handholding scheme to encourage self-reliance.

He also said the administration continues to intensify efforts against drug abuse and trafficking. Several youths rescued from addiction have been provided skill-based training to help them earn a livelihood, he added.