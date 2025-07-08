Mizo students rally against unqualified teachers, demand immediate dismissals

Hundreds of students under the banner of the Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) staged a protest rally on Monday, demanding the immediate sacking of part-time college teachers who have been serving for years without the required qualifications.

The protest, which began at Vanapa Hall and concluded at the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in Zarkawt, saw students marching through a 2-km stretch, raising slogans against the continued service of allegedly unqualified assistant professors appointed between 2008 and 2017.

MSU President B. Lalkhawngaihzuala said the recruitment of unqualified teachers has jeopardised the future of students and demanded that such individuals be removed without delay. He also warned against any extension of their service beyond this academic year.



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Officials confirmed that the concerned teachers, some with up to 17 years of service, have been issued show-cause notices and given 15 days to respond. The government has assured that dismissals will follow within five days after the deadline ends.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana clarified that none of the part-time teachers were recruited by the present ZPM government. “Those without NET, MTET, or PhD were appointed under previous MNF and Congress governments,” he said.

The show-cause notices cover faculty at general colleges, Mizoram Law College, and Mizoram Polytechnic, Lunglei. Over 100 muster roll teachers who haven't cleared the MTET have also been given one last chance to qualify this year, in line with the previous government's extension till 2024.

The peaceful protest ended following government's assurance, with no law and order disturbances reported.