The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) has found itself at the center of controversy as police have filed charges related to an alleged abduction and extortion involving workers from M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd. The situation escalated after MSU President Samuel Zoramthanpuia sent a letter to Home Minister K. Sapdanga demanding action against Aizawl Superintendent of Police, Rahul Alwal, who reportedly led the police team that entered the MSU office.

The MSU's predicament stems from accusations that Zoramthanpuia and several members of the union unlawfully detained a worker from Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd. during a sponsorship discussion for the MSU's upcoming General Conference, scheduled for November 28-29, 2024. Allegations surfaced on September 19, 2024, claiming that Zoramthanpuia forcefully brought the worker to the MSU office around 9:30 AM, where he was held along with two other colleagues who came to inquire about his status.

Reports indicate that MSU members demanded Rs 2 lakhs from the detained workers, threatening them with physical harm if their demands were not met. The trio was reportedly held for seven hours, during which they alleged that MSU members were intoxicated and wielded sticks as a means of intimidation.

In light of these allegations, police have registered charges against the MSU under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including kidnapping, attempted robbery, and wrongful confinement. This marks a significant legal challenge for the student body, as sources reveal that although similar incidents have been reported in the past, this is the first time a formal criminal case has been lodged against them.

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