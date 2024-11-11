The Aizawl District Court on Monday granted bail to Mizo Students’ Union President Samuel Zoramthanpuia in a case involving the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) related to the alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of COVID-19 aid funds.

However, the court denied bail for his alleged involvement in cases of kidnapping and extortion, citing the serious nature of these allegations.

Samuel was initially arrested last Friday morning by the ACB for his involvement in cheating and misappropriation of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund under sections 420 and 403 of the Indian Penal Code.

He was subsequently arrested by the Aizawl Police for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and extortion of Bhanu Shankar Rabidas, an employee of M/S Satnam Global Infraproject Ltd., residing in Aizawl’s Tuikuahtlang locality.



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Samuel was booked on September 19, 2024, under sections 127(2), 127(7), 140(2), 3(5), and 309(5) of the BNS following an FIR submitted to the Aizawl Police Station by Bhanu Shankar Rabidas.

In addition, the ACB charged and arrested Samuel for misappropriating Rs 15,13,162 from a total of Rs 50 lakhs allocated in 2022 under Project Mizoram (Covid Relief Fund) for enhancing healthcare in hospitals and other facilities, as well as providing humanitarian aid to Myanmar refugees in Mizoram.

Furthermore, ACB officials received complaints against MSU leaders, particularly targeting its president.

A preliminary inquiry was authorised on September 2, leading to the discovery of prima facie evidence and the registration of criminal case no. 8/204 on October 17.

It is noteworthy that in 2022, Samuel Zoramthanpuia held the position of General Secretary in the Mizo Students Union.