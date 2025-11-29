Mizo Territorial Army sees 2,700 applicants; written exam set for January 18

The recruitment drive for the Mizo Territorial Army has attracted a considerable turnout, with around 2,700 applicants registering as of late November. The written examination for eligible candidates is scheduled for 18 January. Preparation and verification processes are still underway, and army officials are monitoring developments closely to ensure a smooth selection for the next phase.

Lt. Col. Goldi Bora, Officer-in-Charge of the Territorial Army Aizawl Company, stated that the recruitment drive is being conducted efficiently. Out of the total applicants, only those who have successfully cleared the physical and medical tests will proceed to the written examination. The exact number of candidates who will be eligible for the written test is yet to be finalised, pending verification. "He added that the exact number of candidates eligible for the written test cannot yet be disclosed as the verification process is still underway."

Despite the numbers remaining unconfirmed, officials remain optimistic about the process. "However, he expressed hope that the qualified candidates will be able to proceed smoothly." Lt. Col. Bora further noted that the ongoing recruitment process is satisfactory and that the authorities are pleased with the response.

The enthusiasm for Territorial Army recruitment has been especially notable among Mizo youths. "Lt. Col. Bora also appreciated the enthusiasm of Mizo youths, stating that many are eager to join the Territorial Army." He expressed gratitude for the level of support shown by the public, saying, "He expressed gratitude for the warm cooperation extended by the public, including the significant number of female applicants."

Efforts to support applicants extend beyond the recruitment office. "he mentioned that the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) has arranged a crash course for candidates appearing for the written exam, and conveyed his gratitude for this initiative, noting that such support will greatly benefit the applicants." Such initiatives are expected to strengthen candidates’ readiness ahead of the upcoming exam.

Since the commencement of registration, the Army has conducted approximately 27 outreach programmes in Aizawl and surrounding areas to foster awareness and encourage broader participation. "He further highlighted that there has been no major issue during the recruitment process." This consistent progress and the positive response from the community point towards a robust and inclusive recruitment process.