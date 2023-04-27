The death of a 23-year-old woman, Rebecca Lalawmpuii, from Aizawl, has shocked her family and friends. She was found dead in room 303 of Hotel Krishna Palace on SG Highway, Ahmedabad. The police were informed by hotel staff on Monday morning. Bodakdev Police officials have initiated an investigation, but the cause of death is unknown.

According to the hotel staff, Rebecca went to the hotel on the night of April 23 with three friends, including Zomingliana, who was also from Mizoram. The other two were Rafael and Nishsant Kansara, from Karmcharinagar near Sattadar Crossroads in Ghattoldia. The group was known to frequent the hotel over the past six months.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the hotel and register entries to investigate the matter further. The post-mortem examination conducted by a panel of doctors found no physical marks or signs of injuries on the body. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Rebecca's family was informed, and her body was brought back to Mizoram on Tuesday evening. The Bodakdev Police have registered a case of accidental death. Her mortal remains were brought back to Aizawl by flight and buried by the Kulikawn West YMA branch. The incident has left her family and friends in shock and disbelief.

The circumstances surrounding Rebecca's death are still unclear, and the police are continuing their investigation.