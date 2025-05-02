The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) Headquarters, Lunglei, along with supporting organizations, officially called off its blockade of the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) road and the planned district-wide bandh.

The decision comes after the state government sanctioned an additional Rs 58.99 crore, increasing the total fund for the ATL road project to Rs 103.88 crore.

The blockade, which began on April 29 at key entry points - Pukpui, Zobawk, and Hrangchalkawn - was initiated in response to the alleged siphoning of Rs 44.89 crore from the previously sanctioned Rs 90.69 crore.

MZP Lunglei President Johan Hmangaihzuala expressed deep gratitude for the public's support during the protest and issued an apology for the inconvenience caused. He acknowledged the community's role in bringing attention to the issue.

The student body, during their duty at the blockage points had put up the mobile number of the Chief Minister for the public to attain passes for emergency situations.