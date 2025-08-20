Mizoram student body demands heightened border vigil amid influx concerns

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s apex student body, has called on the state government to tighten security and enhance vigilance along the Assam-Mizoram border in light of possible illegal influx.

The demand follows an incident on Monday night when a large number of non-tribals reportedly gathered at the Vairengte gate, near the Assam border, and expressed agitation after being delayed in securing Inner Line Permits (ILP) to enter Mizoram.

MZP president H. Lalthianghlima said the episode has raised concerns that non-tribals, particularly suspected Bangladeshi immigrants, may attempt to cross into Mizoram to evade the ongoing eviction drive launched by the Assam government against illegal settlers.

The student body has urged the authorities to act promptly to safeguard the state’s demographic balance and ensure that only genuine entrants are allowed entry through proper verification.

He said that they have urged the state government to deploy additional police and security personnel along the state border with Assam to prevent any illegal influx from the neighbouring state.

A senior police officer, however, said that the sudden surge in people from Assam trying to enter Mizoram is probably due to a recruitment rally being held in Aizawl at the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Zokhawsang for Central Armed Police Force .

Some of the non-tribal people, while trying to enter Mizoram at Vairengte gate on Monday night, agitated, questioning why ILP has to be obtained while Mizoram is a part of India, he said.

However, the police officers on duty at the check gate explained and calmed them down without any untoward incident, he said.

Lalthianghlima said that the organisation leaders on Tuesday met state Home minister K Sapdanga and urged him to ramp up surveillance along the inter-state border in view of the ongoing eviction drive by the Assam government.

According to the MZP president, a total of 2,573 ILPs were issued in August, with 544 permits granted on a single day on August 18.

While the average ILP issued in a single day was 140, the issuance of 544 ILPs in a single day drew serious concern, he said.

He said that Mizoram can face an influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants at any time due to a crackdown launched by the Assam government.

Lalthianghlima also said that the student body has issued stern warning to any Bangladeshi immigrants who entered Mizoram due to the eviction drive, cautioning them that the MZP will not take any responsibility if any untoward incident happens against them.

The organisation also urged non-tribal migrants living in the state to find out any Bangladeshi immigrants in their respective areas, he said.

Lalthianghlima further said that the organisation will assist the law enforcement agencies in checking people attempting to enter the state to prevent violation of ILP.