Mizo Zirlai Pawl issues tourist code of conduct, warns against misrepresentation of Mizo culture

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex student body of Mizoram, on March 24 issued a detailed advisory for tourists, stressing cultural sensitivity and responsible behaviour amid a steady rise in visitor footfall.

In a statement, the influential organisation said that while Mizoram remains a welcoming destination, visitors must respect the Mizo way of life and adhere to established social norms. The advisory places particular emphasis on digital content creation, protection of vulnerable groups, and compliance with legal entry requirements.

Raising concerns over the conduct of social media creators, the MZP cautioned non-locals against producing content that could “malign the Mizo people, their religion, or their society.” It explicitly barred photographing or filming private residences and churches without prior permission and urged tourists to avoid exaggerated or inappropriate public behaviour.

The organisation also strongly objected to the unauthorised filming of women and children, citing concerns over misrepresentation and privacy violations. It discouraged vloggers from conducting random street interviews on Mizo heritage, instead advising them to rely on credible and authoritative sources for accurate cultural understanding.

“Mizos are protective of their women and children,” the statement noted, warning that both community members and legal authorities may act against any inappropriate conduct.

Highlighting the importance of mutual respect, the MZP said disrespectful treatment of transport workers would not be tolerated. It also reminded visitors that obtaining an Inner Line Permit (ILP) remains mandatory for entry into the state.

While expressing support for government efforts to promote tourism, the student body asserted that local hospitality should not be mistaken for leniency, and cultural boundaries must be respected at all times.

The advisory comes as Mizoram continues to emerge as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the Northeast, driven by improved connectivity and increasing infrastructure investments, as highlighted recently by Governor V K Singh.