In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, Mizoram was severely affected by landslides with five bodies still unrecovered as of June 3, however authorities on June 4 recovered one of the bodies.

While the nation was engulfed reporting with the winning numbers for the Lok Sabha seat on June 4, Mizoram was clouded with the identity of a body found on the banks of Lungleng stream that crossed over several streams to join the Tlawng River.

When the staff on duty of the PHE Monitoring Station first found it, they immediately informed the officials about it, thinking that it would be among the five (5) bodies not recovered. Hlimen YMA leaders were also immediately informed to identify the body.

Upon further investigation by the Hlimen YMA, the body was identified as Deborah Lallawmawmi’s (11), one of the missing as a result of the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

Following the Mizo customs and traditions, volunteers under the CYMA will launch a community search for the missing bodies for seven days following which the community search will be called off.

Despite this, many volunteers and parties in the community commenced their search for the missing bodies.

The missing bodies of Ramdinsangi Thla (4), Lalvenhima Kum (8), Lalthakima Kum (42), and Matthew Lalchhanhima are yet to be recovered.

The last rites of the remains of Deborah was held at the Himen locality Young Mizo Association Hall. She will be buried at Zobawk village.