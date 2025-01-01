In a strict enforcement of environmental regulations, Aizawl police arrested 12 individuals for using firecrackers during New Year celebrations, officials confirmed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.



Mizoram police registered 13 separate cases across various police stations in the state capital, citing violations of the state government’s directive against fireworks.



The Mizoram government had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, sky lanterns, and other pyrotechnic devices to promote a pollution-free celebration, emphasizing public health and environmental safety.

The Mizoram government had prohibited the use of firecrackers, sky lanterns, and other pyrotechnic materials, emphasizing the importance of environmental preservation during the festive season.



Despite repeated appeals from community leaders, fireworks were reported in Aizawl as the New Year began on Tuesday night. However, a senior police official noted that the incidents were significantly fewer compared to previous years.

Detailed reports regarding similar violations from other towns and villages in the state are still awaited, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mizoram welcomed the New Year with enthusiasm and a strong sense of community. Worship services, prayers, and congregational singing were conducted in churches across the state as part of the celebrations.



The Presbyterian Church of India, the Baptist Church of Mizoram, and other religious institutions have planned community feasts on Thursday to mark the conclusion of the festivities. Midnight services held by churches statewide drew large gatherings, heralding the arrival of 2025 with a spirit of hope and unity.







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