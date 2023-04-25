In an unfortunate incident, a 14-year-old boy named K. Malsawmzela, a resident of the Darlawn locality of Aizwal was found drowned in a river.

Dead body of the deceased was found on April 24 near Khanpui village in the general area of Hmunnghak in stagnant water.

The deceased body was recovered by local volunteers after two hours of the incident. The incident occurred when the boy, who hailed from Darlawn village, was playing in the water with 5 others boys.

Five other friends of the deceased had a narrow escape. According to a local news outlet, the stagnation of the water was caused by the digging of a stone quarry due to the construction of a national highway which was under progress.

The dead body of the 14-year-old was laid to rest at Darlawn Cemetery on Monday (April 24) afternoon.