The Mizoram police acting jointly with Champhai Excise and Narcotics Department on October 15 seized and rescued 140 exotic animals and birds, suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar.

Notably, along with the seized animals, 3 persons identified as Lalremruata (38), Tinkhuma (38) and E.Lalmuanpuia (29) were arrested.

The police officials also seized three vehicles- 2 Bolero and 1 Scorpio from the spot.

The rescued wild animals include – 30 tortoises, 2 monkeys, 2 Marmoset monkeys, 22 Pythons, 18 Sumatran Water Monitor, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), 4 Flame power birds, 4 Servel cats, and one Albino Wallaby.

The rescued animals were handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai while further investigation is on.

We are committed to protect wildlife at all costs. Kudos to Team #Champhai for another huge success in seizure and rescue of exotic wildlife species. Acting jointly with Champhai Excise & Narcotics Department, early this morning, #ChamphaiPolice seized and rescued 140 exotic pic.twitter.com/KUHuXKW5VJ — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) October 15, 2022

Earlier in September 2022, A team of Mizoram police rescued 19 exotic wildlife species, being illegally smuggled in a vehicle (Maruti Wagon R).

The rescued species are 6 Gibbons, 3 small monkeys, and 10 reptiles. Three persons from Assam have been arrested namely Birhan Uddin Laskar (24) son of Rafik Uddin Laskar of Channinghat, Cachar District, and his three accomplices - Kamal Hussain (34) son of Mosahid Ali of Karimganj, and Abdul Ruf(25) son of Atabur Rahman & Niaz Hussain (21) son of Bosir Ali of Bagha Bazar, Cachar district.

It needs mention here that at least 94 exotic species, including 29 leopard tortoises, 38 red-footed tortoises, 3 albino iguanas, and 2 pythons, were rescued in Mizoram from February 2021 to July 2022.