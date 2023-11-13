Around 150 Myanmarese nationals have entered Mizoram after they fled the bombing near the Indo-Myanmar border by Myanmarese fighter jets.

The fresh influx comes in after Myanmarese fighter jets dropped bombs in areas close to the border with Mizoram.

As per reports, around 17 injured persons from the refugees or the CDF fighters entered Mizoram. Some have been referred to the District Hospital in Champhai.

The fresh influx from Myanmar into Mizoram has taken place after Myanmar army's fighter jet dropped a bomb near Mizoram border on the morning of November 13.

As per sources, heavy firing is underway between Myanmar army and Chinland Defence Force near Indo-Myanmar border, 4 kms from Mizoram.

Authorities have advised residents near Myanmar border near Zokhawthar to stay at home.

Noteworthy here is that more than 31,000 people from Myanmar have been living in Mizoram and the State government is providing them with all relief materials. The Myanmar refugees, mostly from Chin state, fled following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021.