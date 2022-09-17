At least 16 leaders of the Mizo National Front (MNF) party, including MNF youth president Molin Kumar Chakma, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here in the Chakma district of Mizoram.

Notably, the MNF leaders were inducted into the BJP at a function held at the party office in Chawngte Kamalanagar in Lawngtlai district on September 16.

The other 15 MNF Unit leaders who joined the BJP hail from various Village Councils such as Bajeisora, Baganpara, Ugudasury ‘N’ and Montola which fall under the 4-Bajeisora MDC constituency.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Vanlalhmuaka, BJP's Mizoram unit president said, "The MNF leaders have joined our party in Chakma district autonomous council which is in the southern part of Mizoram".

Joining the saffron party, Molin Kumar Chakma said that when MNF was in the opposition in CADC for 10 years they had mocked the Congress government for constantly changing the Chief Executive Member (CEM) in CADC and called the CADC Congress leaders corrupted.

“Now those former Congress leaders have joined the Chakma District MNF and are ruling the Council. Due to constant internal squabbles, the people of CADC have already witnessed 5 CEMs and there is no stability in the MNF-led CADC government,” he said, adding that he sees no future prospect for the MNF.