Mizoram: 16-year-old among 3 killed while shifting electric pole at highway project site

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and three others injured after they were electrocuted while shifting an electric pole at a highway construction site in Mizoram’s Kolasib district, police said on Sunday, September 20.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Saturday at Sethawn near Kolasib, where the six labourers were engaged in shifting an electric pole as part of the ongoing four-lane highway project, Kolasib Superintendent of Police Lalrinpuia Varte said.

According to the police, the workers were employed by a sub-contractor responsible for replacing electric poles that had been damaged during the widening of National Highway 306 (NH-306).

The highway is the main road link between Mizoram and Assam and is being widened under a project executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The three injured workers were taken for medical treatment. Further details about their condition and the circumstances leading to the electrocution were not immediately available.