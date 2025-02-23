A high-level delegation from the 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Aizawl on Sunday, February 23, for a four-day visit aimed at assessing Mizoram's fiscal needs and development priorities.

Immediately upon arrival, the Finance Commission team paid a courtesy visit to Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who highlighted the state's financial constraints and urged the delegation to consider Mizoram’s low revenue generation when formulating recommendations for the Central Government.

During their stay, the Finance Commission is scheduled to engage in a series of meetings and site visits:

Discussions with State Leadership: Meetings with Chief Minister and senior state officials at the Secretariat.

Stakeholder Engagement: Consultations with political parties, Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), local bodies, trade, and industry representatives at Aijal Club and discussions with Rural Local Bodies/Village Councils at Falkawn.

Cultural Exchange: Participation in a cultural event and dinner at Aijal Club City Park.

Press Briefing: A scheduled press conference at Aijal Club to address key discussions.

On-Site Assessments: Visits to critical locations, including the Perennial Sinking Area at Hunthar Veng, Zoram Medical College & Hospital, and BNRGSK.

The visit presents a crucial opportunity for Mizoram to advocate for greater fiscal devolution and ensure that its developmental aspirations and financial requirements are effectively communicated to the Finance Commission.