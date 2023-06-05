In a tragic incident that unfolded on the night of June 4, a vehicle carrying refugees from Manipur met with a fatal accident in the outskirts of Mizoram, leaving two individuals dead and three minors critically injured. The refugees were fleeing a communal clash in Manipur when the unfortunate accident occurred, approximately 10 kilometers from Saitual, Mizoram.

The victims who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as 23-year-old Lamneihkhil, daughter of Lensat Haokip, hailing from Lamka, and 57-year-old Haoseikipgen, son of Ngamkholun Kipgen, both from B.Aijalon in Lamka, Churachandpur district, Manipur. The bodies of the deceased will be transported back to Lamka, Manipur, for their final rites and burial.

Additionally, three minors who were also in the vehicle sustained severe injuries in the accident. The injured minors have been identified as Seilungmuon (1), Ningchintheng (7), and Nengkipahthem (15). They were promptly rushed to the nearby Saitual Hospital for immediate medical attention. Due to the gravity of their injuries, they were subsequently transferred to Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, for further specialized treatment and care.