The Assam Rifles intercepted five mini trucks in south Mizoram's Siaha district, leading to the apprehension of four individuals, including two Myanmarese nationals, and the seizure of a substantial amount of unaccounted cash.

According to the Assam Rifles, acting upon received intelligence, personnel intercepted the convoy of five mini trucks, carrying a total of 16 passengers, at Zawngling village on Friday. Following a search operation, authorities discovered a staggering sum of Myanmarese Kyat 7,74,74,500 along with Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 1 lakh concealed within the vehicles.

The intercepted individuals, four in total, were promptly apprehended by the Assam Rifles for possession of the unexplained cash. Subsequently, both the currency haul and the suspects were handed over to the state police at Tuipang for further legal proceedings, as confirmed by a statement from the Assam Rifles.