Save the Riparian Project was launched on March 26, 2024 in Aizawl to clean the gorges of the city that adjoins the river. Save the Riparian's work is sponsored by Government Departments like UD&PA, AMC and PHE, and supported by several private volunteers as well as financial support.

Save the Riparian expressed their gratitude to all those who have supported their efforts. They also stated that poor sanitation and uncontrolled dumping of wastes by people in gorges make their work less fruitful than expected. They also highlighted that the dumping ground at the border of Kulikawn and Model Veng localities are not appropriate.

They also appeal to the public to stop dumping of soak pits and dead animals in the in the gorges as these are extremely harmful for the health of the public

Furthermore, Save the Riparian appeal to the Government to set up garbage trap to prevent garbage from flowing into the river which are the main source of water supply to the city.

Saturday’s cleaning campaign included volunteers from Save the Riparian, MZP General Headquarters, 2nd Assam Rifles, Zo Trek, BVP Riders Salem Veng, MBBS 1st Batch of ZMC, Solomon's High School Kulikawn, D Purification. Hmingliani Catering also provided the lunch.

SAVE THE RIPARIAN members are planning to continue the campaign. They are pleased with the support from the public and urge everyone to refrain from throwing and dumping garbage in the waterways.