Fresh batches of refugees from Bangladesh continue to seek asylum in the northeastern state of Mizoram following recent unrest in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT).

As per reports, with the latest influx of ethnic Kuki-Chin tribals from the neighbouring country to Mizoram, the number of people seeking shelter has risen to nearly 300.

Notably, on November 25, at least 21 people from the Kuki-Chin tribe crossed the border from Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT).

Speaking to the media, local refugee organising committee chairman Gospel Hmangaihzuala who was formed recently by village authorities and NGOs said that the new entrants were shifted to Parva village, about 21 km from the border village while around 294 people from Bangladesh are currently taking shelter in a school, a community hall, an Anganwadi centre and a sub-centre at Parva.

Earlier on November 21, 273 Bangladesh nationals, including 125 women and children from the Kuki-Chin-Mizo ethnic tribe of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh entered the Lawngtlai district of Mizoram, seeking refuge.

The KNA (Chin-Kuki National Army) is an armed wing of the Chin-Kuki National Front (KNF)- a political front of the three tribes who have been demanding a separate statehood at the CHT of Bangladesh.

These Bangladesh nationals have taken refuge at Simeinasora and Parva villages of Lawmgtlai district, and sources have stated that locals and NGOs at the respective places have provided them with food and other amenities.

The Zo-Reunification Organisation (ZORO), has mentioned that 9 civilians from Chiahkhiang village have been kidnapped by the Arakan Army, their statement further mentioned that these kidnapped individuals are believed to be handed over to the Bangladesh Army.