Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, on May 26 played host to the prestigious 24th Annual Convention of the Tourist Guides' Federation of India (TGFI). The event took place at the Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, attracting 132 delegates from various corners of the country. Mizoram Tourism Minister, Robert Romawia Royte, graced the convention as the Chief Guest, while Smt Manisha Saxena, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, was the Guest of Honour.

Expressing gratitude to the TGFI for choosing Mizoram as the venue for the convention, Minister Robert Romawia Royte highlighted the remarkable progress and projects undertaken by Mizoram Tourism. He proudly announced the implementation of the "Mizoram Responsible Tourism Policy," a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering sustainable and responsible tourism development. The policy strives to ensure inclusivity, environmental friendliness, and overall benefits for all stakeholders involved.

During the convention, Minister Royte introduced the delegates to a newly launched mobile application called "Thenzawl Calling." This innovative self-guided app serves as a valuable resource for tourists, providing them with information about the enchanting town of Thenzawl. Furthermore, he emphasized the establishment of Yuva Tourism Clubs in schools and colleges, as well as the certification of 89 local tour guides by the Tourism Department, showcasing Mizoram's commitment to promoting tourism within the state.

Guest of Honour, Smt Manisha Saxena, addressed the conclave, recognizing the significant role of tourist guides as the face of the country. She highlighted India's cultural heritage of treating guests with utmost respect and hospitality, urging the convention attendees to uphold this age-old tradition and provide exemplary services to visitors.

The afternoon session witnessed an insightful presentation by Shri V. Lalengmawia, Joint Secretary of the Tourism Department, on "Business Promotional Activities from Mizoram Tourism." Notable dignitaries such as Smt Manisha Saxena, Director General; Shri Niraj Saran, Assistant Director General; and Shri Anil Oraw, North East Regional Director, Ministry of Tourism, also shared their valuable insights during the convention, which concluded with a fruitful general discussion.

The Tourist Guides' Federation of India (TGFI), established in 1996, serves as a platform for tour guides across the nation, working towards their mutual interests and representing the Indian Government in the tourism and related sectors. The convention provided an opportunity for guides to network, exchange ideas, and contribute to the growth and enhancement of the tourism industry.