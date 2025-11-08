Mizoram: 25 riders from four nations race through Aizawl hills at Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2025

The city of Aizawl witnessed an adrenaline-filled weekend as it hosted the second edition of Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2025, India and Asia’s first-ever urban downhill mountain biking competition. A total of 25 riders from four countries competed in the qualification and final races held on Saturday, November 8.

This year’s edition was tougher and more technical than the 2024 debut, featuring steeper steps, narrow lanes, and sharper turns designed to challenge even the most experienced riders. The event once again turned Aizawl’s hilly streets into a high-speed biking trail, drawing large crowds of local spectators who lined up along the course to cheer for the participants.

Red Bull Tlang Ruam, derived from the Mizo words meaning “mountain together,” celebrates the city’s unique terrain and culture. The winner of this event will earn the chance to participate in the prestigious Red Bull Global Urban Downhill — Cerro Abajo, one of the world’s most renowned urban downhill biking series.

Aizawl’s steep roads and stair-filled landscapes make it the perfect host city for such an event. The terrain not only tests riders’ stamina and technique but also enhances their adaptability and skill levels.

This year’s mentors — Tomas Slavik, Pedro Burns, and Victor Heresmann, all globally recognized downhill biking champions — guided the participants, sharing insights on technique and safety.

Miller B. Renthlei, a prominent voice in Mizoram’s mountain biking scene, stated that the Red Bull Tlang Ruam has revolutionized the perception of cycling in the state. “It has turned biking from a casual pastime into a celebrated sport. Many young Mizos have joined the biking community after witnessing the scale and excitement of this event,” he said.

The top five riders of Red Bull Tlang Ruam 2025 were:

Shrestha Nirav (Nepal)

Siam Meban (India)

Ali Khan Yawar (India)

Mali Virendra (India)

Agarwal Naman (Nepal)