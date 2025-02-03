A 26-year-old woman was found dead at a hotel in Zarkawt locality, in Aizawl, Mizoram on the evening of February 2.

The woman was identified as Sarah Malsawmzuali d/o Johny Zoliansanga, a resident of Aizawl Dawrpui locality. She was found dead around 6 pm at Hotel Ahimsa, Zarkawt.

According to sources, Sarah had locked herself inside her hotel room and did not respond to the knocks and calls from the hotel staff.

The staff then accessed her room by entering through the ventilation space. Upon entering, they discovered that Sarah was already lying dead on the bed.

Her body was taken by Dawrpui YMA, and her funeral will be held today at 12 noon at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall.

The police are investigating the cause of her death, and further details are awaited.