In a significant development on the tumultuous Myanmar-Mizoram border, 29 Myanmar Army soldiers surrendered on November 16 following a fierce four-hour gun battle with the People's Army CNDF in the Tuibual area, just 13 km from the Mizoram border.

The clash, which occurred on November 15, resulted in two Myanmar soldiers losing their lives, with three others sustaining minor injuries from the CNDF forces. After intense negotiations between leaders of the CNDF and the Myanmar Military, an agreement was reached, compelling the Myanmar soldiers to surrender.

Originally slated for surrender in Saikhumphai Mizoram on November 15, the process was delayed due to navigational difficulties. The 29 troops from Myanmar finally arrived in Saikhumphai at 2:15 p.m. on November 16, laying down their arms in compliance with the agreement. They surrendered to the Mizoram Police, presenting guns, ammunition, and bombs.

Mizoram Police, along with the Vaphai Village Council (VC) and Vaphai Branch Young Mizo Association (YMA), extended a warm welcome to the Myanmar troops. Subsequently, the surrendered soldiers were handed over to the Assam Rifles for further processing.