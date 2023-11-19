29 Myanmarese soldiers, who had surrendered on November 16 were repatriated today. The repatriation was done by the Assam Rifles as they sent back te 29 junta soldiers back to Myanmar.

The repatriation was conducted via an Air Force chopper which airlifted the 29 soldiers and handed them over to the Myanmarese authorities.

Earlier, the repatriation of 29 Myanmar Army soldiers has been delayed on Novermber 17 due to adverse weather conditions in Mizoram. The soldiers had reportedly engaged in a four-hour gun battle with the People's Army CNDF near the Mizoram border, before surrendering.

The surrender occurred after a fierce clash between the Myanmar Army and CNDF forces in the Tuibual area, merely 13 km from the Mizoram border. The confrontation, which transpired on November 15, resulted in two Myanmar soldiers losing their lives and three others sustaining minor injuries from firing by CNDF forces.

Following intense negotiations between CNDF leaders and the Myanmar Military, an agreement was reached, compelling the 29 soldiers to surrender. Originally set for November 15 in Saikhumphai, Mizoram, the process faced delays due to navigational challenges.

The troops eventually arrived in Saikhumphai at 2:15 p.m. on November 16, complying with the agreement by relinquishing their arms to the Mizoram Police. Guns, ammunition, and bombs were among the items surrendered by the Myanmar soldiers.

A warm welcome was extended by Mizoram Police, along with the Vaphai Village Council (VC) and Vaphai Branch Young Mizo Association (YMA), to the surrendered soldiers. Subsequently, the soldiers were handed over to the Assam Rifles for further processing.