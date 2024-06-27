An accident claimed the lives of three individuals, including a Myanmar national, during a sand digging operation along the banks of the Tiau river in Mizoram's Champhai district on Thursday. According to police, the incident occurred around 11 am near Melbuk village when a section of the surface collapsed unexpectedly.

Police sources revealed that two individuals lost their lives instantly as the surface caved in, while the Myanmar national succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital. One person sustained injuries in the mishap and has since been admitted to Champhai district hospital for medical care.

The police officer in charge of the case expressed deep regret over the incident, highlighting the dangers associated with such operations.