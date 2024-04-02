The Excise and Narcotics Department made a significant breakthrough on Monday apprehending a 32-year-old man named Lalmuankima near the State Guest House, Chaltlang for possession of 11 grams of Heroin. This led to a subsequent investigation revealing his connection to three women residing in Aizawl Hunthar locality.

Following the lead, the Narcotics force conducted a midnight raid, resulting in the apprehension of KC Thangmawii (44) from Zokhawthar, Champhai district, and two Myanmar nationals, Lalthanpari (54) and Tluangthanpari (39), currently residing in Aizawl. From their possession, authorities seized a significant haul, including 109 grams of heroin and 5.888 kilograms (equivalent to 60,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine.

All individuals apprehended have been charged under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1984 and were promptly produced in court on Tuesday. If convicted, they face imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years, along with a fine ranging from 1 to 2 lakhs.