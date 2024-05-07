The Assam Rifles on May 7 conducted a closing ceremony for the first batch of National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) for NEET and JEE examinations at Assam Rifles Middle School, Aizawl.

The event aimed to celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of the participants, educators and supporters who have contributed to the success of the program, through dedicated efforts and collaborations. 30 students including nine staffs and one parent attended the event.

The closing ceremony serves as a platform to inspire and encourage further initiatives in the realms of national integrity and educational development. The event aimed to showcase the outcomes of work, motivating others to join the mission to enhance integrity and learning.

The ceremony acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of participants, sponsors and organisers who contributed to the success of NIEDO. It provides an opportunity to reflect on the outcomes and achievements of the NIEDO initiative, showcasing progress made and goals accomplished.

The project will mentor and guide the youth towards a prosperous future and is a step forward in efforts made by Assam Rifles to empower the not-so-fortunate and economically weak section of society and provide them with opportunities for better future. Such efforts are a continuation of the nation building role of the Assam Rifles.