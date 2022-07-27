Massive landslides triggered by incessant rains have affected 36 families in Aizawl’s Republic locality, forcing 19 of 36 affected families to abandon their homes.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Disaster & Management Department has already visited the place and inspected the extent of damages caused due to the torrential rains and landslides.

The disaster has now rendered more than 36 households with family members of 146 members temporarily displaced with some of them having completely evacuated their flats/houses.

Pi Lalhruaitluangi, Zonal Officer and her team, DM&R inspected the site of landslides on 24th July in pursuance of the observations made on 22nd and 23rd July. The observations and findings made at the spot verifications were also submitted to Dr Lalhriatzuali Ralte, Deputy Commissioner who is also Chairman, Aizawl District Disaster Management Authority.

According to officials, 17 families have vacated with all their belongings while 19 families have left without their belongings, putting up at the Community Hall and with relatives. Gratuities of Rs. 100 for adults and Rs. 60 for children per day have been released for all families under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).