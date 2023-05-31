As per the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, 480 pieces of smoked meat, 55 dead birds, and one deer carcass were disposed off in Kolasib District, Mizoram on May 31.

The ceased items and carcasses were burned today by Deputy Commissioner John LT Sanga at the Conservator of Forest, Northern Circle Office Compound in the presence of Margaret Lalramchhani, DFO, and other departmental staff.

While disposing of the ceased items, John LT Sanga emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the ecosystem, the flora, and fauna to combat the issues arising due to climate change.

He urged the gathering to put more effort into educating the general mass, about the importance of ecological balance while performing their duties of preserving and protecting forest and its habitants.