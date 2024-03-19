In a move to facilitate the construction of a national highway project, authorities dismantled five houses in Zobawk South, located in South Mizoram's Lunglei district, on Tuesday, as per an official statement. The owners of these houses had received compensation prior to the demolition, with repeated requests for eviction having been made, which went unheeded.

According to the statement, the structures were razed using an earthmover to clear the area for the highway project. This action follows the earlier demolition of five houses in Tawipui South and Thualthu villages, with plans to demolish one house each in Zobawk North and Dawn villages scheduled for Wednesday.