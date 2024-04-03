The Excise and Narcotics Department in Aizawl made a significant seizure on Wednesday, confiscating over 5 kgs of heroin. This marks the second instance within two days where narcotics officials have intercepted a substantial cache of drugs.

Acting on received intelligence, authorities seized 5.427 kgs of heroin at Aizawl View, Falkland locality. The contraband was found in the possession of Lalnunmawia, also known as Puia (38), a resident of Teidu, Tripura, currently residing in Aizawl. Lalchawiliana (34), a resident of Khampat Kanaan, Myanmar, currently residing in Vairengte town, was also involved in the incident.

Upon interrogation, the apprehended individuals disclosed that the heroin had been smuggled from Myanmar concealed within a Second Hand (Thrift clothes) Bale. Additionally, officials seized a TATA YODHA truck bearing registration number MZ01 V-2018, which was utilized for transporting the drugs.

The apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1984 and are slated to appear in court. If found guilty, they could face imprisonment ranging from 10 to 20 years along with a fine ranging from 1 to 2 lakhs.

It's noteworthy that on Tuesday, two Myanmar nationals were also arrested in connection with drug-related offenses.