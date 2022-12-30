The last days of the year have turned tragic in the northeastern state of Mizoram. At least five people, including one woman, were killed this morning (December 30) when a total of eight passengers carrying a Maxi Cab Service (Tata Sumo) met with an accident and fell from a cliff in Chhungte, Champhai district.

The deceased persons have been identified as Parthai (mother of an infant), Mungsiandawnga (37), a resident of Pakzang Village, Ginsiankhupa (32) from Sialtui Village, Tialliancheua (37), a resident of Chichai Village and Lallunghnema (36) from state’s Zokhawthar Village.

Besides the five people, three other passengers, including an infant, were seriously injured. According to the sources, the mishap happened in the Chhungte area of the Champhai district when a passenger carrying Tata sumo bound for Zokhawthar from Aizawl met an accident and fell off a cliff.

Three injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital in the Champhai district and two of them were referred to the city for better treatment in serious conditions.

It needs mention here that TJ Lalnuntluanga, the State Transport Minister, paid a visit to the deceased and injured patients at Champhai District Hospital.