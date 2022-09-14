The Northeast zone of Senior Nationals Basketball championship 2022 begins at Aizawl. It will end on 16th September.

During the zonal championship, a total no. of 24 matches will be played for the men's and women's teams.

The championship will be conducted on a single-leg round-robin league system.

For both categories, the top 3 teams from the 71st senior nationals Basketball championship 2021(northeast zonal qualifiers) were held at Shillong.

From the 16th – 19th of December 2021 is placed the Northeast zone of Senior Nationals Basketball championship 2022 begins at Aizawl. It will end on 16th September in the upper pool (pool A) and the other 4 participating teams are to be placed in the lower pool (pool B).

Teams who are placed in the lower pool (pool B) are going to play in the first round which will be played in a round-robin single-leg league format.

And only the top team from each category will qualify to play in the final round along with the top 3 teams who are already placed in the Upper pool (pool A).

In the second round, matches will be played on a single leg round robin League system. The team with the highest number of points at the end of the second round will be the champion team.

And they will be the Northeast zonal Qualifiers to the final round of the 72nd senior nationals basketball Championship, 2022 to be held at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The championship is hosted by Mizoram Basketball Association (MBBA). In men's categories, Pool (A) includes Mizoram, Assam, and Nagaland, and qualifiers from Pool (B) include Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the women's category, Pool (A) comprises of teams from Assam, Manipur, and Mizoram, and qualifiers from Pool (B) which includes Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh.