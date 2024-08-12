As part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to commemorate India's Independence, Mizoram's Art and Culture Department on Monday organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ between the north and south of Aizawl city, where 800 students participated in the march carrying the Tricolour.

From southern Aizawl, students from Govt. Mamawii Higher Secondary School, Govt. JL Higher Secondary School and Govt.



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Central Higher Secondary School marched towards Vanapa Hall carrying the Tricolour, while students from Govt. Chaltlang Higher Secondary School and Govt Mizo Higher Secondary School marched towards the meeting point from the city's northern side.

In front of Vanapa Hall at the city's centre, a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Pledge’ was also organised with Aizawl district Deputy Commissioner Er. Lalhriatpuia stressed the importance of the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ for bringing unity and national integrity among the different communities in India.

As part of the ongoing campaign, a ‘Tiranga Concert’ will be organised at Vanapa Hall on Tuesday.